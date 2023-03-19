Eagles land a trio of impact defenders in PFF’s latest 2023 NFL three-round mock draft

The Eagles are all set for the NFL draft, and with six picks in the 2023 selection process, a big move to trade back could be in the works.

With NFL free agency and the new league year fast approaching, GM Howie Roseman and his staff will start prepping to have four of the first 100 picks.

Philadelphia lost five defenders in free agency and has several pressing needs along the defensive line and linebacker.

The Eagles reload on the defensive side of the football, landing three impact defenders and a wide receiver in PFF’s latest three-round mock draft.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO): CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Slay and Bradberry will be with Philadelphia for at least the next two years, allowing Howie Roseman to stock up on homegrown replacements.

After some uncertainty, the Eagles are keeping Darius Slay to re-pair with James Bradberry opposite him. That being said, investing in a long-term option who can play inside and outside and cornerback would be smart, and Witherspoon fits that bill.

30. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: ED ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE, NORTHWESTERN

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Adebawore had solid stats during his final season at Northwestern (5.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss), and he offers versatility for an Eagles defensive line that likes to employ multiple fronts.

A hybrid defender in the mode of Brandon Graham, Adebawore played 449 snaps in an edge position last season vs. 263 on the interior, according to Pro Football Focus.

His quickness and athleticism would allow the versatile defender to mesh well with Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.

Adebawore was one of the best athletes at the combine. He ran a faster 10-yard split and 40-yard dash than Travon Walker while weighing 10 pounds heavier. His size allows him to play anything from a 3-technique to a 5-technique. Even with Fletcher Cox back, the Eagles gravitate toward such versatile athletes in the trenches.

Story continues

62. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: S SYDNEY BROWN, ILLINOIS



Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 2818 Ttm

Philadelphia needs safety and cornerback, and Brown finished in the top three among defensive backs in the Next Gen Stats athleticism scores, posting a 4.47 40, a 10-10 broad jump, and a 40 1/2-inch vertical at the scouting combine.

Brown had six interceptions in 2022 — from the slot, the box, cornerback alignment, and the deep third, and he could easily transition with the Eagles as a do it all defender.

94. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR PARKER WASHINGTON, PENN STATE



Hes Dr 102922 Psuosu

A slot receiver built in the mode of D.J. Moore, Washington had 46 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

Washington finished his career with 146 grabs in three seasons, catching at least one pass in every contest he played.

A potential weapon for Philadelphia, Washington excels at creating separation and being efficient as the point of contact.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire