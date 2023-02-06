Eagles land the top RB prospect, dynamic TE in ESPN’s latest two round NFL mock draft

The rich are getting richer, and as the Eagles start preparation for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, they’re still the talk of mock draft season.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

ESPN draft expert Matt Miller released his latest two-round mock, and he has Philadelphia replacing Miles Sanders with the top running back available.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas



Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles.

The Texas star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles that much more explosive.

Robinson is the best running back prospect since Barkley left Penn State in 2018. He’s powerful at 6 feet and 220 pounds, and he has shown both fantastic speed in the open field and the best contact balance in college football. Scouts I’ve spoken to say Robinson’s best football is still ahead of him, too, as Texas didn’t use him much in the passing game (19 catches in 2022). With over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in the past two years, he is without a doubt this draft’s best back and my No. 5 overall player.

31. Philadelphia Eagles Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

TE2 behind Brock Bowers at Georgia, the 6-7, 270-pound Washington is a matchup nightmare.

“I’ve never seen a tight end with his size, strength and speed,” said one longtime area scout at the Senior Bowl. Washington immediately gives Jalen Hurts a post-up option in the red zone, and given his ability as a blocker, he will quickly provide Philadelphia the chance to run two-tight end sets; Washington and Dallas Goedert would create a ton of mismatches.

63. Philadelphia Eagles Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Benton had a monster showing at the Senior Bowl and would give the Eagles another versatile defensive tackle to pair with Jordan Davis.

The Eagles have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh all set to hit free agency.

With Fletcher Cox set to hit free agency at age 32, the Eagles can start thinking about the future next to Jordan Davis. Benton was one of the winners of Senior Bowl week after showcasing his pass-rush ability and proving he has the quickness to play 3-technique in the NFL.

