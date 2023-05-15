Eagles land in the top five of an ESPN ranking of NFL CB units and depth charts

Philadelphia logged a league-high 77 sacks in 2022, and most of that success can be attributed to having two All-Pros at the cornerback position.

The Birds are stacked at the position, with Avonte Maddox being one of football’s top slot/nickel cornerbacks.

With NFL training camps fast approaching, positional and individual rankings are starting to develop, and Philadelphia will be at the top of many.

ESPN recently ranked all 32 cornerback units and depth charts, and the Eagles landed at No. 3 in Mike Clay’s high-powered list.

2023 NFL Cornerback Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Jalen Ramsey trade launches the Dolphins to #1 and sinks the Rams to #32 pic.twitter.com/gQW9P8Jknw — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 15, 2023

The Dolphins landed at No. 1 on the list after trading for Jalen Ramsey, while the fast-rising Jets are No. 2 on the list thanks to Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Green Bay and Dallas rounded out the top five.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire