Eagles land the top CB, versatile LB in Mel Kiper’s two-round NFL mock draft 4.0
The NFL draft is approaching and the Eagles have a chance to change the landscape of the NFC East if Howie Roseman can hit on 11 picks or make a huge trade to land an impact player.
Mel Kiper just released his mock draft 4.0 for ESPN.com, and the Eagles landed the top cornerback on the board and an impact middle linebacker from the SEC in the second round.
This draft haul would put Philadelphia back on the road to the top of the NFC.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA through SF) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles traded out of the top 10 and moved to No. 12, which essentially took them out of the quarterback race. They could also miss out on the top wide receivers; I suspect they would jump at Waddle if he made it here. Just looking at this roster, though, corner should be a priority, and they'd have their pick of all of them if the board shakes out this way. Surtain is the most fundamentally sound defensive back in this class.
37. Philadelphia Eagles Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri
Missouri Tigers safety Ronnell Perkins (3) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) sack Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mo Hasan (18) during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
Nas Vandy Missouri 017
The Eagles signed Eric Wilson to a one-year deal, but Bolton could be their long-term middle linebacker. He's great against the run -- he had 195 tackles over the past two seasons. This is a step toward turning around the Philly defense under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was with new coach Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis as the cornerbacks' coach.
