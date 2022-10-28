Eagles land in the top 3 of an ESPN ranking of the NFL’s deepest rosters

After trading quarterback, Carson Wentz, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman embarked on a two-year journey centered around retooling his roster.

The goals were evident and harped on youth, speed, versatility, and athleticism.

Philadelphia moved away from several long-time veterans and focused on building from the inside out via the draft, undrafted free agents, and free agency.

After persevering through moments where the Eagles had one of the worst rosters in football, Roseman has reshaped Philadelphia into one of the top three deepest teams in the NFL, according to an ESPN ranking.

Offensive depth is led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had an excellent 66.2 QBR when he had to play last year (and a very capable, although lower, 44 QBR in his first two seasons when he was with the Jaguars). Running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott both had positive rushing DVOA last season.

Philadelphia landed behind Baltimore (1) and Buffalo (2) while finishing ahead of the Patriots (4) and Cowboys (5).

The Rams, Giants, Cardinals, and Vikings were among the thinnest rosters in football.

