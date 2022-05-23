Eagles land in the top-10 of Peter King’s 2022 NFL Power Rankings

Thanks to some crafty team building from GM Howie Roseman, the Eagles are quietly building a competitive roster that’ll be ready to compete in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Philadelphia has passed the Cowboys in the NFC East and they could be one of the top four teams in the entire conference if quarterback Jalen Hurts is able to grow and continue developing as a passer.

Peter King is now a believer and Roseman is a major reason why the Birds are high on his list of teams to watch for the upcoming season. King released his initial 2022 NFL Power Rankings and after listing Philadelphia near No. 30 just one year ago, the Eagles land in the top-10 at No. 9 on the list, ahead of the 49ers.

9. Philadelphia (9-9, lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round)

I see the Eagles as the best team in the East. I see Jalen Hurts doing enough to be a C-plus quarterback, with the addition of A.J. Brown. I see the receiving corps of Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal being good enough to make the Eagles a top-10 offense. I see Haason Redick returning to the scene of his prime (he played college football at Temple) and James Bradberry fortifying a corner depth chart to make this the best defense in the NFC East.

The early pressure will be on head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to make sure that Hurts hits the ground running in 2022, and if Philadelphia can evolve in the passing game, the Eagles could make a deep playoff run a year earlier than expected.

