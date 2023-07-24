The Eagles land an All-SEC cornerback in Touchdown Wire’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The Eagles are just 24 hours away from starting the 2023 training camp, but it is never too early for a look ahead to the 2024 NFL draft.

With James Bradberry and Darius Slay over 30, Philadelphia pivots towards adding another SEC cornerback.

In Touchdown Wire’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft, the Eagles land Florida Gators defensive back, Jason Marshall.

Rated a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the country, Marshall started at cornerback in 13 games for Florida, finishing the season with 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, 1 TFL, one interception, and a quarterback hurry…

Playing as the Gators’ top cover corner, Marshall led Florida in pass breakups last season with eight, had one interception, and allowed no touchdowns in over 300-plus coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

