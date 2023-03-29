Eagles land RB Bijan Robinson, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in USA Today’s latest mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and as all 32 teams across the league increase their focus, scouts within the organization are doing their due diligence on all prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Philadelphia has a Super Bowl-caliber offense and could snag a dynamic running back on his rookie deal for a team looking to return to the Super Bowl.

USA Today’s Nate Davis Just released his latest mock draft, and he has Philadelphia reloading on both sides of the football.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas



The Eagles have clarified that they build from the inside out and like their running back group.

That hasn’t stopped many draft prognosticators from linking the Texas All-American to Philadelphia.

A three-down back with his talent and speed – Robinson clocked a 4.46 40 at the combine while showing off velvety soft hands – would have been a surefire top-five selection 20 years ago … but might still be the first top-10 RB since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Admittedly, taking Robinson here doesn’t seem like a typical move by Philly EVP/GM Howie Roseman, who frequently opts for linemen atop the board. But does it really feel like RBs Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott and (oft-injured) Rashaad Penny are going to offset the loss of departed Miles Sanders? The NFC champs very much seem to be in their championship window, and a team that ran the ball more than any club in the NFL save two could very much use a bell cow who had more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons while averaging 6.7 yards per touch for at least the next four or five years. Robinson could well be the missing Lombardi piece here.

30. Eagles – DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The Eagles could trade either of their first-round picks, but Nate Davis has Howie Roseman snagging a pass rusher to end the first round.

For starters, this feels like the kind of pick Roseman typically swaps for future capital. But Anudike-Uzomah could be among the alternate options for a team that values quality and depth in the trenches. He had 19½ sacks and 25½ TFLs over the past two seasons and could up the ante for a pass-rushing corps that hasn’t gotten much from Derek Barnett in recent seasons.

