Eagles land RB Bijan Robinson, DT Calijah Kancey in Todd McShay’s post combine mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching and even with the Eagles preparing for free agency, scouts within the organization are doing their due diligence on potential prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Philadelphia has 19 pending free agents, with nine key contributors on defense set to hit the open market.

ESPN’s draft guru, Todd McShay, Just released post scouting combine mock draft, and he has Philadelphia reloading on both sides of the football.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles.

The Texas star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles that much more explosive.

I know, I know. It’s a running back in the top 10, and the Eagles’ defense is littered with free agents. Call it a luxury pick, but this wouldn’t be surprising. Philadelphia leans on the run, Miles Sanders is a free agent and Robinson is a special kind of prospect. He put up 1,580 rushing yards, 20 total TDs, 91 broken tackles and 19 catches last season, and then ran a 4.46 in Indy. He has the contact balance and burst to make defenders miss and move the chains, and I know every other NFC team would be struggling with how to stop an offense that houses Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Robinson. Who do you take away there? There’s no right answer. As for defense, the Eagles have another first-rounder at No. 30.

30. Philadelphia Eagles Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh



Pittsburgh Panthers Vs Tennessee Volunteers

A talented defender, Kancey would be the shortest defensive tackle on the Eagles’ current roster.

Story continues

The Miami, Florida native was a unanimous All-American, the 15th in Pitt program history, and the first player to accomplish the feat since Aaron Donald (2013).

Kancey recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves building his roster up from the trenches, and after landing an impact running back in Robinson earlier in Round 1, he can pick up one of the biggest combine standouts here. Kancey ran the fastest 40-yard dash for a defensive tackle at the combine since 2006, turning in a 4.67. He’s a disruptive player with explosive traits, and he had 14.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. But he’s a bit of a ‘tweener at 281 pounds, meaning he might move around Philly’s defensive line. With Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Robert Quinn, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph all entering free agency from that line, Kancey’s versatility would be welcomed.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire