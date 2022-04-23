Eagles land outside the top-5 in an ESPN ranking of draft value for all 32 NFL teams since 2012

The Eagles’ penchant for not properly evaluating draft talent will likely be the topic of conversations in the buildup to Thursday night’s first round.

Philadelphia has two first-round picks, but in the middle of the round, and at a point in the process where it’s easier to miss on respective selections.

ESPN recently ranked all 32 NFL Teams in draft value since 2012, and the Eagles surprisingly landed just outside the top-5 at No. 6 overall.

ESPN used Approximate Value (AV), the method used by Pro Football Reference to measure the performance of every NFL player. Using each player’s career AV and measuring it against the value based on where that player was selected in the NFL draft, ESPN came up with a Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE).

Here’s a breakdown of why Philadelphia landed so high.

2012 featured Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry, and Mychal Kendricks was the best class of the past decade and Philadelphia would have been No. 1 had they landed Russell Wilson instead of Nick Foles.

The (CAVOE) for the Eagles over the past decade is 75.5, while rounds 4-7 have produced a CAVOE of 48.7, the 11th best in the NFL over that time.

Philadelphia landed behind Green Bay (5), Dallas (4), Baltimore (3), Kansas City (2), and Seattle (1), thanks to Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf, landed atop the list.

The Jets (32), Browns (31), and 49ers (30) were among the league’s worst.

List

8 biggest NFL draft do-overs for the Eagles during the Howie Roseman era

List

10 NFL draft prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles, Shane Steichen's offense

List

7 wide receivers the Eagles could target on Day 2 of NFL draft

Related