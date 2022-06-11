Eagles land outside the top-20 of a PFF ranking of NFL RB units for 2022

Statistics sometimes tell a lie and even after leading the entire NFL in rushing, the Eagles running back group is getting the respect from analysts and experts around the league.

Philadelphia outgained every other team in the NFL on the ground, but they were led in rushing by quarterback Jalen Hurts and no player logged over 1,000-yards rushing on the season.

PFF ranked all 32 running back groups for 2022, and Philadelphia landed outside the top-20 despite leading the NFL in rushing last season.

21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia’s running backs benefit from a couple of factors. The first is that Jalen Hurts is a legitimate threat in the run game, which creates more space for the running backs to attack. The Eagles also have one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Both of those together help explain the disconnect between Miles Sanders’ rushing production (5.4 yards per carry since 2020) and his middle-of-the-road PFF grade over the last two years (68.1). Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell is still a nice collection of talent at the position, even if they don’t crack the top half of this list.

The Browns were No. 1 on the list, followed by the Colts (2), Packers (3), Vikings (4), and Saints (5).

With Philadelphia looking for more downfield passing in 2022, production at running back will again be by a committee approach, with Miles Sanders getting another shot at a breakout campaign.

