Eagles land Ohio State QB Justin Fields in CBS Sports latest mock draft

It’s officially the NFL’s mock draft season and although the expectation is that Philadelphia will pursue a wide receiver or cornerback, CBS Sports has a shocker planned.

Despite having Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts on the roster, Chris Trapasso has the Eagles taking Ohio State All American quarterback, Justin Fields.

“The Eagles aren’t totally ready to hitch their wagon to Jalen Hurts yet, are they,” Trapasso writes. “At the very least, I think they’ll want to give him legitimate competition, and Fields would absolutely provide that”

Trapasso also predicts that Washington trades the 19th overall pick to the Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Entering the draft, Fields is the number two quarterback on the board behind Trevor Lawrence, who many expect to go to Jacksonville.

