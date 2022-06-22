Eagles land near the bottom of a PFF three-year salary cap analysis for all 32 NFL teams

The Eagles began a massive rebuild of their roster, in 2021, and Howie Roseman has given the fans, even more, hope with several quality signings during the 2022 offseason free agency period.

Whether it’s Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, or the trade for A.J. Brown, Philadelphia’s general manager has taken the steps to keep the roster competitive, while Nick Sirianni’s young staff develops along with his players.

The Eagles’ roster has drastically improved and the team could be a year away from another Super Bowl run.

Things are absolutely perfect at the NovaCare Complex, and Roseman’s penchant for pushing money back, restructuring, or manipulating the salary cap has continued to bite the Eagles heading into the future, and a Pro Football Focus breakdown of a three-year period puts things in perspective.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — RANK: 31ST

No one wheels and deals quite like Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, and his negotiating prowess was on full display all offseason long. Philadelphia turned three first-round picks into freakishly athletic nose tackle Jordan Davis, phenom wide receiver A.J. Brown, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Two moves from last offseason — tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata‘s early extensions — aged masterfully. It’s proactive decisions like those that enable teams like Philadelphia to spend so much cash and prorate a staggering amount of money without completely folding. We mentioned earlier that the Dolphins smartly held on to their extra first-round pick in 2023 in case they feel the need to make a change at quarterback. While all the reviews out of camp on quarterback Jalen Hurts are glowing so far, Philadelphia also smartly left this door open. While the Eagles have kicked the can down the road even more than the Saints — no easy feat — extra draft capital is arguably the best way to combat its negative effects.

The criteria for the rankings focused on PFF using projected effective cap space from 2022-2024, along with total prorated money and the top-51 salaries.

Only the Saints currently own a worse cap situation going forward, but as the Eagles start to part ways with some well-known veterans, those money issues should start to even themselves out.

