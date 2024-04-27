Eagles land a Michigan offensive lineman in fifth round originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With their third 5th-round pick, No. 172 overall, the Eagles on Saturday selected Michigan guard Trevor Keegan.

Keegan, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, was a three-year starter at left guard for the Wolverines and a starter on the National Championship team this past year.

He’s the first Michigan player the Eagles have drafted since Brandon Graham in 2010, Howie Roseman’s first pick in his first year as general manager.

The Eagles had both 171 and 172 but they traded the 171st pick to the Jets for a couple 6th-round picks, No. 185 and 190 overall.

So far, the Eagles have taken cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall) in the first round and Cooper DeJean (40th overall) in the second round, edge Jalyx Hunt (94th overall) in the third round, running back Will Shipley (127th overall) in the fourth round and Smith (152nd overall), Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (155th overall) in the fifth round and Keegan in sixth.

Previous selections:

No. 22 overall - CB Quinyon Mitchell

No. 40 overall - CB Cooper DeJean

No. 94 overall - Edge Jalyx Hunt

No. 127 overall - RB Will Shipley

No. 152 overall - WR Ainias Smith

No. 155 overall - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube