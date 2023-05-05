Eagles land Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in Todd McShay’s early 2024 NFL draft first-round mock

In Todd McShay’s first 2024 NFL mock draft for ESPN, the rich get richer in a familiar way by drafting Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Philadelphia doesn’t typically draft linebackers this early, but Trotter Jr. is no ordinary player.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ILB, Clemson* Porter went to the team that drafted his dad back in 1999 (Pittsburgh) this year, so why not project Trotter to go to the team that selected his dad in 1998 next year? The younger Trotter is coming off a great season and could join Nakobe Dean to fill the hole left up the middle after the departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. He has great instincts and 6-foot, 230-pound size. He does it all.

The Tigers Preseason All-American is the son of former Philadelphia linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Drafted in the third round out of Stephen F. Austin University in 1998, Trotter was the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker by his second NFL season. From 1999-2001, Trotter led the team in tackles while being selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2000 and a second-teamer in 2001.

Trotter re-signed with the Eagles in 2004, helping Philadelphia reach their first Super Bowl since the 1980 season and making his third Pro Bowl appearance. He earned another Pro Bowl again in 2005 but was cut after the 2006 season.

Trotter Jr. had 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble last year at Clemson, and would give Sean Desai the three-down linebacker that most franchises can only dream about.

