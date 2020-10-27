Eagles land inside the top-25 in USA TODAY’s post-Week 7 power rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East but their status among the NFL’s elite is still a work in progress. In USA Today’s post-Week 7 power rankings, the Eagles stayed put at the No. 23 spot.
23. Eagles (23): They should request more Thursday night games given coach Doug Pederson is 6-0 when pitted against “Must See TV” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Carson Wentz has started to find his form and his renewed confidence gives the Eagles their best shot to claim the NFC East and more going forward.
