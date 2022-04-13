Eagles land an edge rusher, dynamic WR in Mel Kiper’s latest 2-round NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper just released his latest mock draft for ESPN and it’s a two-round selection projection that has the Eagles filling multiple needs.

Kiper has four quarterbacks, 12 wide receivers, and four edge rushers who could all land in the top seven picks, with big names like Sauce Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Travon Walker all off the board early.

Philadelphia has needs at defensive end, wide receiver, and cornerback, but Kiper has the Eagles landing an All-American linebacker at No. 18 overall.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kiper has Philadelphia adding another wide receiver in the first round for the third straight year.

The 2022 selection could be the best of them all, as Chris Olave can play from the slot, on the outside, all while dominating in space.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has T.J. Edwards on the roster as the starting middle linebacker and Kyzir White also has experience playing in the middle as well. Kiper has Philadelphia adding another linebacker early with the selection of Dean, an undersized, but dominant side-to-side playmaker.

51. Philadelphia Eagles Drake Jackson, DE/OLB, USC

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A pure-pass rusher that could rotate alongside Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham, Jackson has elite talent but hasn’t played up to his skill level.

