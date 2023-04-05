Eagles land dynamic slot WR, versatile RB in Touchdown Wire’s latest 3 round mock draft

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s top offensive units, and Howie Roseman could look to shake things up in the draft by adding even more talent.

Defenses don’t necessarily win championships in this high-scoring version of the NFL. The defending NFC Champions could look to stock up at the skill positions while slightly retooling after losing seven key defensive contributors.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar just released his latest three-round mock draft, and he has Philadelphia spurning defensive personnel for a talented slot receiver that could make Jalen Hurts even more formidable.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The preseason All-American saw action in just two games after sustaining an injury.

2021 was a different story; the polished pass catcher led Ohio State with 1,606 yards receiving, a Big Ten record.

He finished things off by catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the

Rose Bowl.

Imagine you’re new Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. You already have the NFL’s best offensive line, a dominant QB-centric run game, and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts’ primary targets. Now, add Smith-Njigba to that offense as a slot and outside route maestro, and watch opposing defensive coordinators throw their hands up in utter frustration. Smith-Njigba was dynamic on the field when healthy last season, and his pre-draft process shows no lag from 2022’s injury issues.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).

Story continues

Smith lost a lot of his 2022 season to a torn pectoral muscle, but came back to absolutely rock the combine with his outstanding athleticism, so we can safety assume that his game will transfer to the NFL pretty quickly. He’s not the biggest guy at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, but the Eagles can afford to take a bit of a luxury pick here, and in the five-man fronts they prefer (and will still run with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai), Smith can stay outside the tackles and just go after the quarterback. Imagine a five-man front in this case with Smith and Haason Reddick rushing off the edges? That’s no fun for any offense.

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A big safety at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Johnson is an explosive athlete who could play a Jamal Adams role for the Eagles.

94. Philadelphia Eagles: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a talented change of pace running back at Texas behind All-American Bijan Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire