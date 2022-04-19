Eagles land dynamic Pac-12 playmakers in Peter Schrager’s latest 2022 NFL mock draft

We’re now just nine short days away from the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and as Howie Roseman plots out his next big move, experts from around the league are completing their final mock drafts.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’, just released his second mock draft of the offseason and he has Philadelphia landing two All-Americans from the Pac 12.

London just completed his pro day and has some teams drooling after he caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games before breaking his ankle on Halloween against Arizona.

Standing 6-4, 219 pounds, London is either J.J. Arcega-Whiteside or the next Alshon Jeffery depending on who you ask.

London has terrific size for the next level, but his catch-radius and ability to separate against NFL cornerbacks will be highly scrutinized.

Pick 15: Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) Drake London USC · WR · Junior

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Fans and insiders all have the expectation that Philadelphia will add another wide receiver to the roster in round one, but which pass catcher makes the most sense.

Schrager has the Eagles landing USC’s Drake London, a star wideout who gives fans nightmares of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Pick 18: Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Devin Lloyd Utah · LB

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

A dynamic linebacker that can excel in pass coverage or rushing the passer, adding Lloyd would take the Eagles’ defense to another level.

