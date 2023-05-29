Eagles land an All-American safety in Touchdown Wire’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The Eagles are reloading on the defensive side of the football, and after landing three Georgia defenders in 2023, they could look towards the Pac-12 in 2024.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar released his latest 2024 NFL mock draft, and he has Philadelphia landing USC all-American safety Calen Bullock late in Round 1.

The 6-3 190-pounder is a rangy playmaker in coverage who would make for a dynamic pairing with Sydney Brown.

USC has not had a defensive back selected in the first round since Adoree Jackson in 2017 and a safety taken in the first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

Bullock started all 14 games on defense with 48 total tackles, a team-high five picks, and five pass breakups. He earned All-American honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire