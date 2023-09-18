Eagles land an All-American RB, a star SEC CB, and a safety in Draft Wire’s latest 2024 mock

The Eagles are 2-0 and atop the NFC East, but it’s never too early for a look ahead to the 2024 NFL draft.

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy recently took an updated look at the 2024 draft class with a two-round mock with Philadelphia, a talented SEC running back, a star SEC cornerback, and a Pac-12 safety.

31 - Philadelphia Eagles - RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders started all 13 games, emerging as one of the nation’s premiere running backs with 1,443 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 271 yards and two scores. His 1,443 rushing yards are the fourth-most by a Razorback all time and ranked second in the SEC and 13th nationally.

The Eagles have the luxury of taking the top playmaker on the board at the end of the first round.

52 - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Rated a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the country, Marshall started at cornerback in 13 games for Florida, finishing the season with 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, 1 TFL, one interception, and a quarterback hurry…

Playing as the Gators’ top cover corner, Marshall led Florida in pass breakups last season with eight, had one interception, and allowed no touchdowns in over 300-plus coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

63 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Cole Bishop, Utah

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Bishop leads all active Pac-12 defensive backs with 5.9 tackles per game in his career.

In 2022, Bishop led Utah in tackles (83) and had the most TFL (6.0) in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire