Eagles land All-American RB Bijan Robinson in Todd McShay’s first 2023 NFL mock draft

With the playoffs quickly approaching for 14 successful teams, the NFL’s other 18 franchises will start preparation for the 2023 selection process.

Philadelphia was the first team to clinch a playoff berth, but they’ll have a huge say in how the draft night turns out thanks to the Saints.

Thanks to some 2022 draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

As the season currently sits at Week 14, the Saints are 4-9 and slotted to pick fifth overall.

Todd McShay released his first mock draft for ESPN on Tuesday, and he projected Texans Longhorns All American running back Bijan Robinson to Philadelphia at No. 5 overall.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via 4-9 NO)



McShay made this prediction with Miles Sanders engulfed in the most productive season of his career.

Sanders is among 18 Eagles who’ll be free agents, and with two first-round picks, Philadelphia has options.

However, Miles Sanders is set to be a free agent, this offense leans heavily on the run (433 rushes, second most in the NFL), and Robinson is a special prospect with elite size, speed, power, and elusiveness. I know the “it’s too early for a running back” arguments are coming, and I agree 99% of the time. But why spend heavily on re-signing Sanders or bringing in another back in free agency when Robinson — who is an upgrade — is available here on a rookie deal? Robinson cruised to 1,580 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles. Dropping him into the league’s best offense would be scary for every other team. Philly also has another first-rounder down the board …

31. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

ESPN’s FPI has the Eagles winning the Super Bowl in this projection and closing out Day 1 of the draft. After getting Bijan Robinson earlier, Philly would likely pivot to the defensive side of the ball. Brandon Graham is in the last year of his deal, Derek Barnett tore his ACL in September and Robert Quinn is just a rental after coming to town at the trade deadline. So while the Eagles lead the NFL in sacks (49), they will still be looking for pass-rush help opposite Josh Sweat after the season. Foskey uses his great initial burst to put offensive tackles on their heels, and he had 11 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Other spots for the projected champs to consider would be the secondary and linebacker.

