Eagles kicker Jake Elliott reportedly out vs. Cardinals, Cameron Dicker to make NFL debut

Dicker to make NFL debut with Elliott reportedly out vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cameron Dicker will indeed make his NFL debut as a kicker Sunday when the Eagles face the Cards.

Jake Elliott is “expected to miss” the game with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday in the Eagles’ win over the Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Elliott hurt his right, kicking foot while being roughed by Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. He did come out to kick a 28-yard field goal at the end of that series but didn’t attempt what would have been a 38-yard field goal later in the fourth quarter.

Elliott did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and with the likelihood that Elliott wouldn’t be available this weekend, the Eagles signed Dicker to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Elliott has never missed an NFL game. He’s played in 91 consecutive games — including seven postseason games — since replacing injured Caleb Sturgis a week into the 2017 season. He's the only kicker in history to make two 40-yard field goals in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl, and his 46-yarder is the longest field goal ever by a rookie in the Super Bowl.

Dicker, 22, is an undrafted rookie from Texas. He spent the first few weeks of training camp with the Rams before getting released in mid-August and was with the Ravens for a few days later in the preseason. He’s never kicked in a regular-season game.

Dicker didn’t attempt any field goals for the Rams in the preseason. He was 3 for 3 on PATs.

With the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of 79 field goals (76 percent), but as a senior last year he was 13 for 15, and that 87 percent accuracy ranked 15th in the BCS among kickers who attempted at least 10 field goals. His longest career field goal was a 57-yarder against Rice in 2019.

During the brief open portion of practice Thursday, Dickerson attempted one field goal from the 40-yard range and made it easily.

Story continues

With Elliott out, Jason Kelce (126) and Rick Lovato (71) will have the longest active streaks of consecutive games played for the Eagles.

Next-longest are Quez Watkins, with 25 straight games, and Arryn Siposs, Patrick Johnson, Milton Williams and DeVonta Smith, with 21 games each.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube