Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott named to his first NFL Pro Bowl

The Eagles announced on Monday that kicker Jake Elliott has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, replacing Rams kicker Matt Gay, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

Elliott is the fourth Eagle to earn Pro Bowl honors this season, joining defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, center Jason Kelce, and cornerback Darius Slay.

Elliott was near perfect in 2021, making 30 of 33 field goals, as his 90.9 percent success rate set a franchise record.

The veteran kicker also converted all 44 of his PAT kicks to score a career-high 134 points. He was 3 for 3 from beyond 50 yards.

The annual AFC-NFC all-star game takes place Sunday, February 6 in Las Vegas.

List

10 WR prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl

List

7 RB prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Related