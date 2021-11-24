Eagles kicker Jake Elliott named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Eagles just had another player honored for his special team’s prowess, and this time it is kicker Jake Elliott, who logged 4 field goals in the win over the Saints.

Elliotts’ 16-points were good enough to make some team history and to also get veteran kicker the honor of being the player of the week. The talented veteran moved into sole possession of 3rd place on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Harold Carmichael (474, 1971-83) and Steve Van Buren (464, 1944-51)

Elliott was good on field goals of 50, 37, 33, and 47 yards on the day and he’s made 90% of his field goals (18 for 20) this season.

