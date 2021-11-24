Eagles kicker Jake Elliott named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Congratulations to @jake_elliott22, named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NdDrqnzYmN
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2021
The Eagles just had another player honored for his special team’s prowess, and this time it is kicker Jake Elliott, who logged 4 field goals in the win over the Saints.
Elliotts’ 16-points were good enough to make some team history and to also get veteran kicker the honor of being the player of the week. The talented veteran moved into sole possession of 3rd place on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Harold Carmichael (474, 1971-83) and Steve Van Buren (464, 1944-51)
Elliott was good on field goals of 50, 37, 33, and 47 yards on the day and he’s made 90% of his field goals (18 for 20) this season.
List
Eagles vs. Giants: 3 takeaways from Freddie Kitchens taking over play calling duties
Related
Eagles announce official start time for Week 15 matchup against Washington
Eagles will face another play caller in Week 12 after Giants fire OC Jason Garrett
T.J. Edwards' 1-year extension is worth $3.2M, with $2.15M fully guaranteed
Eagles sign T.J. Edwards to a contract extension