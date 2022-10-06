Eagles kicker Jake Elliott expected to miss Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he could meet with Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad when the time was right and would not rule that out, reinforcing tentative recent steps to thaw ties between combatants in Syria's war. "When the right time comes, we can also go to the way of meeting with the President of Syria," he added. Any normalisation between Ankara and Damascus would reshape the decade-long Syrian war.