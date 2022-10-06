Eagles kicker Jake Elliott expected to miss Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals with ankle injury
Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game at Arizona with an ankle injury, per sources. Eagles signed former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad this week and he is expected to kick Sunday. Elliott’s absence is not expected to be long term.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2022
According to Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott for their Week 5 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.