Eagles kick a red zone field goal to pull within 10-3 of Washington

Jalen Hurts nearly had his third turnover of the half. Instead, Dallas Goedert stole the ball from Jeremy Reaves, outleaping and outmuscling the Washington defensive back.

Goedert’s 45-yard catch set up the Eagles at the Washington 31.

Miles Sanders had a 20-yard run and Jalen Reagor nearly got into the end zone on a 6-yard reception. But Sanders was stopped at the line of scrimmage on second-and-goal from the 2, and Hurts’ pass intended for DeVonta Smith was incomplete on third down.

Smith left the field limping after landing awkwardly.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard with a chip-shot, 20-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.

Philadelphia trails 10-3.

Washington used two Hurts’ turnovers for its 10 points. Landon Collins intercepted Hurts on a perfectly thrown pass to Goedert, who dropped the ball and had it hit off his heel and land in the hands of Collins. Hurts fumbled on a strip-sack by Montez Sweat, and Collins returned it 23 yards.

Washington scored its touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown, and Brian Johnson kicked a 22-yard field goal after got as close as the Philadelphia 4.

Washington defensive lineman Daniel Wise went out with a knee injury after a cut block from Goedert. He is questionable to return.

