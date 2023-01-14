Eagles’ Kevin Patullo interviews for Jets offensive coordinator job

As the Eagles prepare for the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, Nick Sirianni’s assistant coaches are feeling a lot of love.

Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon were expected to be big names on the coaching carousel, but two other assistants are receiving interviews as well.

The Jets are looking for a new offensive coordinator, and the team recently interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator, Kevin Patullo for the job.

The #Jets interviewed #Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for their offensive coordinator job Friday, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2023

Patullo initially joined the Eagles after he finished his third season with the Colts and his first as a pass-game specialist. He has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons in the NFL.

Patullo served as wide receivers coach for Indianapolis (2018-19) and spent time with the Jets as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The 41-year-old has never called plays but played a key role in the rise of the Eagles’ offense under Nick Sirianni.

Patullo has a deep background in RPO concepts and he brings a modern and creative take to the passing game.

List

Eagles nearing full strength to begin NFC playoff run

List

Eagles have 5 players featured on NFL's best team money can buy

List

Breaking down the biggest weakness for each NFC Wild Card team

Related

Eagles' DC Jonathan Gannon interviews for Texans head coaching vacancy Eagles' Shane Steichen interviews for Texans head coaching vacancy Eagles sign CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a Reserve/Future contract Eagles' RT Lane Johnson tells Pat McAfee that he's playing in the NFC Divisional round Jalen Hurts on his throwing shoulder: It's a good thing there's a bye week

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire