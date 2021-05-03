Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell will be used like Nyheim Hines, per Nick Sirianni

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A hint how the Eagles will use new RB Kenny Gainwell originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Shortly after the Eagles used their fifth-round pick on Kenny Gainwell out of Memphis, the dynamic running back was asked if he patterns his game after or compares himself to any running backs in the NFL.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’m a rare breed. I'm a different one.”

But there’s one comparison Gainwell might want to get on board with: Nyheim Hines.

Because if there are any hints about how the Eagles want to use Gainwell in Nick Sirianni’s offense, we just need to look at the Indianapolis Colts, who have been utilizing Hines for the last three seasons as a major piece of their offense. Like Gainwell, Hines is a true dual-threat weapon.

“Yeah, that’s a good comparison,” Sirianni said when the Hines comparison was presented to him on Saturday evening. “We like a lot of the things that Kenneth can do. He does have a little bit of the things that you're saying right there -- the ability to go outside and win one-on-one outside against the linebackers, against safeties, to come out of the backfield and be able to do that as well. But then again not always having to do that with him.

“He's shown that he's been really good in protection aspects of it as well and that every time he's going in it's not [just] a pass play right to him. So, he can protect. He can run the ball. I think that's a good comparison. Not to say that we would use him exactly the same way because no two players are exactly alike, but we do see the ability to create those mismatches with the linebackers and the safeties, whether inside or outside, with that player; whether he's in the slot, whether he's in the backfield, whether he's outside. That's a really good comparison.”

Gainwell, 22, opted out of the 2020 season and because of that had just one season of college football as a starter. But Gainwell’s 2019 season with Memphis was tremendous. That year, he rushed for over 1,400 yards and caught 51 passes for 610 yards. He had 16 total touchdowns.

While Hines never had a season with that much offensive production in college, he did have a fuller body of work, playing three college season with good production. His last year at NC State, in 2017, Hines had 1,265 yards from scrimmage and had 2,333 over his three seasons.

There were clearly similarities between their college careers. And the similarities with how they tested in the pre-draft process can’t be ignored either:

The Colts took Hines in the fourth-round of the 2018 draft (pick 104) as Frank Reich, Nick Sirianni took over in Indianapolis and began to use him immediately.

In the three years that have followed, Hines has become a unique and integral part of the Colts offense. And it began that rookie season:

2018: 85 carries, 314 yards, (3.7), 2 TDs; 63 catches, 425 yards, 2 TDs

2019: 52 carries, 199 yards (3.8), 2 TDs; 44 catches, 320 yards

2020: 89 carries, 380 yards (4.3), 3 TDs; 63 catches, 482 yards, 4 TDs

It’s also important to mention that Hines has put up those numbers without being the Colts’ top running back. In 2018-19, Marlon Mack was the top running back in Indy and in 2020, it was Jonathan Taylor.

In Philly, Gainwell isn’t going to be the top guy either. That job still belongs to 2019 second-round pick Miles Sanders. But you can start to see how Gainwell will fit in.

While Hines is obviously used most in the backfield, over his last three years he has taken some snaps lined up elsewhere. He had been in the slot for 118 snaps and lined up wide for 161 snaps, according to ProFootballFocus.

And the Colts have really emphasized getting the ball in Hines’ hands quickly. All but three of his career catches have come either in the backfield or within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, according to PFF. (While Sanders didn’t have those deep passes last year, he caught six passes on targets of 10+ yards as a rookie in 2019.)

Howie Roseman told a story on Saturday night about Gainwell. During the pre-draft process, he was watching Memphis tape for the second time to see the running back again. He picked up his phone to text Sirianni about what was seeing and Sirianni happened to be watching Gainwell at the same time and had already texted Roseman about how much he liked Gainwell and how he planned on using him.

That’s been a big theme of this entire draft process with the new coaching staff. The Eagles wanted to make sure the scouts and coaching staff are working together to land players who fit the visions of their scheme creators. And as Sirianni watched Gainwell from 2019, he had to be thinking about Hines.

“When you're watching guys that are on your roster or you're watching guys with the draft, you're constantly doing that,” Sirianni said. “You're constantly saying how will I use this guy and how have we used this guy in the past. And so, when you watch a player on our roster or that we're getting ready to work with, those are things that are going through your mind.

“Okay, who have we thrown this shallow cross to in the pass? Do they have a similar skill set to the player that we're thinking about drafting, or that is currently on our roster? Those things are constantly going through our heads and, yeah, I'm really excited about working with these guys about the roster we have to do the things that we want to do on offense.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • First-round bust Robert Nkemdiche gets another NFL chance with Seahawks

    Nkemdiche signed with the Seahawks Thursday after more than a season away from the NFL.

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • Patriots have to make call soon on fifth-year options for two key players

    The Patriots have a couple big decisions to make soon with key players.

  • Brad Holmes: We would’ve considered a QB if one was graded higher than Penei Sewell

    Though the Lions acquired Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, they still considered selecting a QB at No. 7 overall in last week’s draft. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell did attend many of the Pro Days for the top passers to evaluate [more]

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay has an interesting choice for the Vikings’ best draft pick

    The Minnesota Vikings are a team that ESPN's Todd McShay really liked in the 2021 NFL draft. McShay is a fan of the North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt pick.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Tyree Gillespie could become steal of draft for Raiders

    Tyree Gillespie could become steal of draft for Raiders

  • Bengals will play second-rounder Jackson Carman at guard

    The Bengals had a chance to take tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick in the draft, but opted for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and then traded down in the second round before selecting some protection for 2020’s first overall pick. Jackson Carman blocked for 2021’s first overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the left [more]

  • Brian Gutekunst: I got one Aaron Rodgers trade call, said no, that was it

    Despite reports on draft day that multiple teams had asked the Packers about trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, General Manager Brian Gutekunst says one very short conversation is all he had. Gutekunst told Peter King for Football Morning in America that the only call he got came after the draft day reports that Rodgers could [more]

  • NFL draft's biggest steals: Patriots, Jets add top value with hauls in 2021 class

    It wasn't easy for teams to find steals in this year's NFL draft, but several players could exceed expectations in short order.

  • MLB roundup: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners edge Astros 1-0

    Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Houston Astros 1-0 Thursday afternoon. The game's lone run scored on Taylor Trammell's homer leading off the third inning as the Mariners salvaged the finale of a four-game series. It was only Seattle's second victory in 21 games at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.

  • Mukuamu claims to be ‘best corner coming in;’ Cowboys have other plans

    The sixth-round pick hinted that he's better than coveted teammate Jaycee Horn, but Dallas plans to use him at a different position in 2021.

  • Schupak: On any given Monday, PGA Tour dreams come true

    Mike Visacki's week at the Valspar Championship, a tournament he played as a Monday qualifier, are a reminder that dreams come true.

  • Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady, Bucs rumors

    Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship.

  • Knicks takeaways from Sunday's 122-97 win over Rockets, including Julius Randle's 31 points

    The Knicks jumped out for a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 122-97 win over the Rockets.

  • Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injuries: Update on Celtics stars

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both suffered injuries late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's the latest on their status.