Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell makes a PFF list of the NFL’s most elusive running backs from 2021

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season with a committee approach and quarterback Jalen Hurts led everyone with almost 800-yards on the ground.

Miles Sanders is a homerun hitter, and Boston Scott does everything well, but there’s not a more elusive runner on the team than the second-year dual-threat athlete, Kenneth Gainwell.

Using a formula that’s based on missed tackles forced per attempt, PFF listed the top 25 most elusive running backs in the NFL last season, and Gainwell was the only Eagle to make the list, landing at No. 17.

17. KENNETH GAINWELL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt: 0.191 | Missed Tackles Forced: 13

Gainwell snuck in with just 68 carries — three more than the minimum requirement for this list. He rushed for 291 yards, five touchdowns and the fewest (19) first downs on the list. His 13 forced missed tackles were also the fewest of the bunch, but he still averaged one about every five tackles.

Gainwell made the list despite getting the least amount of carries among all the candidates, and it’s a major reason why experts around the league believe the former Memphis star could overtake Miles Sanders as the team’s top running back.

List

Eagles land an edge rusher, CB in ESPN's latest 2023 NFL mock draft

List

Stock up or Stock Down: How the Eagles' offense changed this offseason

List

One surprise player to watch at each position group during Eagles' training camp

Related