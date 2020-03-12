Eagles keeping punter Cameron Johnston around for another season

The Eagles on Thursday afternoon tendered exclusive rights free agent Cameron Johnston, a move that will keep the punter in Philadelphia for the 2020 season.

Basically, exclusive rights free agents are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring contract. Since the Eagles tendered Johnson, it means they extended him a one-year contract for league minimum and he can't negotiate with other teams. They're not really free agents.

Johnston will become a restricted free agent after the 2020 season.

The Eagles have already extended kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato, so perhaps an extension is also in Johnston's future. Even if it isn't, this move will keep the trio together for the 2020 season.

Johnston, 28, has been the Eagles punter for the last two seasons and has been pretty good during that time. The Australian played at Ohio State and originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He took over the gig for Donnie Jones in 2018.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Johnston is third in the NFL in gross punting average (47.2) and fifth in the NFL in net punting average (42.5).

While he's just two seasons into his career, Johnston ranks first in Eagles history in both categories.

