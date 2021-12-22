Eagles keep Gilbert family winless in 6 starts as NFL quarterbacks

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, 27-17, and in doing so kept the Gilbert family on the schneid as NFL starting quarterbacks.

Garrett Gilbert was pressed into duty when COVID-19 knocked out the first two quarterbacks for the NFC East clash.

The loss was Gilbert’s second as a starter. He came up short in his first chance last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

Garrett Gilbert’s father, Gale, played on and off in the NFL from 1985-95. He made four starts and lost them all. Two came with the Seattle Seahawks in 1986 and the other two took place in 1994 and ’96 with the San Diego Chargers.

So, Garrett and Gale Gilbert are a combined 0-6 as starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Gale Gilbert is the only player in NFL history to be a member of five straight Super Bowl teams; four with the Bills (XXV–XXVIII) and one with the Chargers (XXIX). All five teams lost.