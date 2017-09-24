Eagles keep Giants off scoreboard in first half

The Eagles gave the Giants a gift shortly before halftime, but the Giants couldn’t take advantage of it.

Facing fourth-and-8 near midfield, Eagles coach Doug Pederson opted to go for the first down before and after the Giants called a timeout to set up their defense. Linebacker Devon Kennard sacked Carson Wentz and the Giants had a golden opportunity to get some points before the second quarter came to an end.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they could not take advantage of it. They drove the ball to the foot of the end zone, but wide receiver Sterling Shepard couldn’t come down with a pair of passes, although one looked pretty close to a touchdown, and running back Orleans Darkwa was stuffed on fourth down to leave the score 7-0 Eagles at halftime.

The Giants haven’t made any drastic changes to their offense this week, but they have played with a higher tempo. Any positives that might have brought were mitigated by an Eli Manning interception and a drive of nearly 10 minutes that resulted in the Eagles’ touchdown.

That leaves the Giants with work to do if they’re going to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.