Eagles’ Kamu Grugier-Hill out for season

The season is over for Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The Eagles announced today that Grugier-Hill will go on injured reserve with a back injury he suffered on Sunday against Washington. Grugier-Hill will need surgery.

When healthy Grugier-Hill is a starter on the Eagles’ defense, but injuries have plagued him this season. He missed the first three games with a knee injury and also missed a game with a concussion.

Grugier-Hill is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.