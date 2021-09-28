Eagles’ K’Von Wallace (shoulder) questionable to return vs. Cowboys

Wallace questionable to return vs. Cowboys with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles were already short at the safety position and they might need to finish this Monday Night Football game without K’Von Wallace.

The second-year safety left the game in the first quarter and is listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Wallace, 24, seemed to injure his shoulder making a tackle on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

After a brief trip to the blue medical tent, Wallace walked into the locker room with a towel over his head.

The Eagles are still without Rodney McLeod (knee), so Wallace and Marcus Epps have been splitting time. Wallace started on Monday night. Epps will have to play opposite Anthony Harris, perhaps for the rest of the way.

Wallace earlier this season had a groin injury and has struggled to stay healthy early in his second NFL season.

