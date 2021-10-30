Eagles’ K’Von Wallace activated off IR in time for Lions game

Eagles activate Wallace off IR and other roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DETROIT — The Eagles have activated safety K’Von Wallace off Injured Reserve in time to play the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

Wallace, 24, hasn’t played since separating his shoulder against the Cowboys back in Week 3. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window last week. They also activated the window of tight end Tyree Jackson, but Jackson still isn’t ready.

The Eagles also officially placed Miles Sanders on IR, meaning he’ll miss at least three weeks. That gave the Eagles space for Wallace.

In addition to this IR swap, the Eagles also elevated tight end Richard Rodgers and running back Jordan Howard for the Lions game.

When Wallace got hurt earlier this season, he was starting in place of Rodney McLeod, who hadn’t yet returned from his ACL tear. Wallace started against the 49ers and the Cowboys.

McLeod has since returned but now the Eagles’ other starting safety, Anthony Harris, is injured. Harris comes into this weekend listed as doubtful with injuries to both hands and his groin.

Last week, Marcus Epps started in place of Harris but Wallace might be able to mix in.

