Eagles K Jake Elliott out, LT Jordan Mailata doubtful vs. Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles will be down some key players this week as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road Sunday afternoon. They ruled out three players, have one who is doubtful and another two who are questionable for the game.

The details of their final injury report with game designations are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

K Jake Elliott (ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

No Elliott means the Eagles will elevate Cameron Dicker from the practice squad to kick in his place. It will be a game of replacement kickers, as the Cardinals will have Matt Ammendola kicking in place of the injured Matt Prater.

None of the three players practiced all week. Maddox is the Eagles’ starting nickel cornerback. Josiah Scott is listed behind him on their depth chart.

Doubtful

LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

The Cardinals likely will play without starting center Rodney Hudson. The Eagles likely will be without their stud left tackle. Jake Driscoll likely replaces him in the lineup. Mailata did not practice all week.

This is an opportunity for Markus Golden and other players they line up on the right edge of the defensive front to get pressure on Jalen Hurts.

Questionable

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), RB Boston Scott (rib)

Johnson was a full participant by the end of the week but still must clear concussion protocol to be able to play. Scott was limited all week.

No game designations

G Isaac Seumalo (ankle), CB Darius Slay (forearm)

Seumalo will play but was limited all week. Slay, playing extremely well this season, was a full participant in practice all week.

Cardinals' final injury report and game designations

Ruled out

OL Max Garcia (toe)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

K Matt Prater (hip)

LB Nick Vigil (hamstring)

Doubtful

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

Questionable

OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

WR Rondale Moore (knee)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire