Eagles DE Josh Sweat taken to hospital after suffering neck injury vs. Saints

Injury Update: Eagles DE Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all extremities. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2023

The Eagles will be without one of their top pass rushers for the remainder of Sunday’s contest with the Saints after Josh Sweat suffered an apparent stinger.

Sweat was forced to leave on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle on a Saints’ ball carrier and was taken to a local hospital.

The fifth-year veteran has 31 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception on the season, and it’s a crushing blow for a Philadelphia defense already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox.

