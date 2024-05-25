Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat switches jersey number ahead of 2024 regular season

Josh Sweat is gearing up for what could be his final season in Philadelphia, and he’s looking for a fresh start by switching jersey numbers.

According to Zach Berman, via the Eagles official website, Sweat is switching to jersey No. 19, and second-year quarterback Tanner McKee will wear Quez Watkin’s old No. 16.

A number change on the Eagles' website: Josh Sweat is now No. 19. He's worn No. 94 since 2019. (He wore No. 75 in 2018.) Tanner McKee is now No. 16. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 25, 2024

The Eagles’ pass rotation will be much improved after the addition of Bryce Huff, and Sweat will return in 2024 after agreeing to a restructured contract.

Sweat finished his sixth NFL season with 6.5 sacks (second-best on the Eagles) and 43 tackles in 17 regular-season games.

Sweat saw his role increase even more in the Eagles’ defensive end rotation last season, as his 71 percent snap share increased over his 56 percent mark from the 2022 season.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman may have had questions about extending Sweat after his sack totals dropped from the 11.0 he logged in 2022.

Sweat had 5.5 sacks through nine games but didn’t manage another until Week 18.

Sweat was entering a contract year with a base salary of just over $1 million and a cap hit of just over $9 million. He was set to count over $21 million against the 2025 salary cap.

Sweat also had 19 QB hits through 10 games and just four in the last seven games.

