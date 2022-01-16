Eagles’ Josh Sweat ruled out for matchup vs. Bucs after life-threatening medical situation

The Eagles will be without starting defensive end Josh Sweat after he had a medical procedure on Tuesday following a life-threatening situation the team just announced.

Sweat was initially missed the first couple of practices this week with what team officials deemed an abdominal issue.

Sweat made the trip to Tampa but was listed as a game-time decision. With Sweat ruled out, Ryan Kerrigan will start in his place.

Here are several takeaways from the news.

1. Ryan Kerrigan gets the start

A veteran who went weeks without registering a stat or tackle, Kerrigan has a high motor and has been among the team leaders in pressures this season. He’ll need a herculean effort on Sunday to help Philadelphia prevail.

2. What Philly misses with Sweat out

Sweat logged 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks this season, but his most important attribute comes in his ability to create immense pressure off of the edge, forcing opposing quarterbacks to step up into pressure.

3. Next man up

Tarron Jackson has flashed pass-rush prowess this season and he’ll be needed with Sweat out and Kerrigan likely on a pitch count. Look for the rookie defensive tackle, Milton Williams to see time on the edge as well.

4. Derrick Barnett

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are going to show up and do what they do, but Sunday offers the perfect opportunity for Derek Barnett to show why he was a first-round pick five years ago.

