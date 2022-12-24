Eagles DE Josh Sweat returns a Dak Prescott interception 42 yards for a TD

The Eagles are looking to show that they can pressure and force Dak Prescott into mistakes, and the Cowboys’ star quarterback just made a critical error early on.

With Dallas on their own 47-yard line and holding the football on first and 10, Prescott tried to dump a pass off to tight end Dalton Schultz, who was slow getting off the line of scrimmage.

Sweat toss Schulz aside and then snatch an interception of the air, returning it 42 yards to put Philadelphia up 10-0.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense rebounded, putting together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock and was capped by an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to pull Dallas within three.

List

Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 16 matchup vs. Cowboys

List

Eagles' updated 53-man roster for Week 16 matchup at Cowboys

Related

Former Eagle and current Jets coach Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL's gambling policy NFL and Google partner to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube Former Eagles' DE Hugh Douglas returning to Philadelphia to host midday radio show

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire