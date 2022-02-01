Breaking News:

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady says he's retiring

Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat named to his first NFL Pro Bowl

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles announced on Tuesday morning that defensive end Josh Sweat has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, replacing 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa who is unable to participate due to an injury.

Sweat is the fifth Eagle to earn Pro Bowl honors this season, joining defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, center Jason Kelce, kicker Jake Elliott and cornerback Darius Slay.

Sweat posted a career-high 7.5 sacks, tied with Hargrave for the team lead, to go along with 45 tackles and seven tackles for loss in his first year as a starter.

The annual AFC-NFC all-star game takes place Sunday, February 6 in Las Vegas.

