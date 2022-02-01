Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat named to his first NFL Pro Bowl
Don’t Sweat the technique!@SweatyJ_9 has been named to the Pro Bowl after replacing Nick Bosa, who is unable to participate due to injury.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iJjZ79pupC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2022
The Eagles announced on Tuesday morning that defensive end Josh Sweat has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, replacing 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa who is unable to participate due to an injury.
Sweat is the fifth Eagle to earn Pro Bowl honors this season, joining defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, center Jason Kelce, kicker Jake Elliott and cornerback Darius Slay.
Sweat posted a career-high 7.5 sacks, tied with Hargrave for the team lead, to go along with 45 tackles and seven tackles for loss in his first year as a starter.
The annual AFC-NFC all-star game takes place Sunday, February 6 in Las Vegas.
