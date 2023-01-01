Eagles' Josh Sweat to be released from hospital after scary scene

Sweat to be released from hospital after scary scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will be released from a local hospital on Sunday evening, the Eagles said.

That's certainly good news after an extremely scary scene at Lincoln Financial Field earlier in the afternoon.

During the Eagles' 20-10 loss to the Saints, Sweat went down in the first quarter and needed to be stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Sweat, 25, attempted to make a tackle in the first quarter when he suffered the neck injury.

Shortly after the injury, the Eagles announced that Sweat has been transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but had movement in all his extremities.

"It's always hard when a guy goes down and you see him go down at first and you don't see him move," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said after the game. "At first he went down and he didn't move. It's really eye-opening. The first thing you ask him is, 'Are you OK?' and he responded. And that was important. You see him move his feet, you see him move his hands and you see him throw a thumbs up. We'll see.

"He's probably feeling better now but at the time I think the training staff did a really good job of making sure that they kept him in place and making sure nothing was really wrong with him. He was smiling, so he was in good spirits. I'm sure some of the guys, maybe a lot of guys, are going to check on him, see how he's doing."

Sweat was face down on the field for several minutes before he was flipped to his back and stabilized on the gurney. The cart then drove very slowly off the field to the far side and into the tunnel.

Before Sweat left the field, the entire Eagles team surrounded him on the stretcher to wish him well.

As Sweat was carted off the field, “Sweat!” chants broke out among fans. Eventually, Sweat flashed a thumbs up and some other hand signals as the cart entered the tunnel.

Story continues

This season, Sweat has had a career year. He has 11 sacks, 47 tackles, 15 TFLs and 23 QB hits. And he’s really been great recently. Before Sunday, Sweat had 8 1/2 sacks in his previous 11 games. He had been playing exceptionally well.

Without him, the Eagles on Sunday relied rely more on veteran backup Brandon Graham, who has been in a rotational role all season. Graham had two sacks in the loss.