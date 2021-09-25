Eagles’ Jordan Mailata ruled out for Cowboys game, Andre Dillard will start

Mailata ruled out for Cowboys game, Dillard will start originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata has been ruled out for Monday night’s game in Dallas.

Andre Dillard will start.

Mailata, 24, injured his knee late in practice on Thursday. Mailata’s knee got rolled up on, causing an MCL sprain. He finished practice but told trainers about the injury after. He missed practice Friday and Saturday.

The good news is that Mailata will not be placed on Injured Reserve, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. So this injury doesn’t appear to be one that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

In addition to Mailata, Rodney McLeod (knee) has also been ruled out. McLeod hasn’t played yet this season as he comes back from an ACL tear. Sirianni said McLeod is still “day to day.”

This summer, Mailata won the Eagles’ left tackle job and was then given a $64 million contract extension before the opener. He’s coming off one of the best games of his young career against the 49ers and Nick Bosa last week.

Dillard, 25, was drafted to be the Eagles’ next left tackle but he missed his entire second season and then lost the job to Mailata this summer. Dillard wasn’t off to a good start in that battle in training camp and then he got hurt.

In the last few weeks, Dillard has transitioned into his new role as a backup, getting reps on both sides of the line. In this game, he’ll at least be on the left side, where he clearly feels more comfortable.

“Andre’s been great. He’s really embraced the role now,” Mailata said last week. “He’s adopting what Coach (Nick) Sirianni was saying: Embrace your role, know your role. And he’s at the end of practice working on the sets on both sides.

“He’s just really trying to nail it down. So he’s working right tackle, he’s working left tackle, he’s doing everything he can to be a valuable member of this team. I respect that.”

Dillard hasn’t started a game since Nov. 24, 2019, when he started at right tackle against the Seahawks. He was pulled after one half. But earlier in his rookie season, he played fairly well in three starts at left tackle in place of Jason Peters. His first career start actually came in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2019.

