Eagles’ Jordan Mailata misses practice, Andre Dillard in line to start

Jordan Mailata missed his second straight practice this week with an MCL sprain and it looks like he’s in danger of missing his second consecutive start.

If Mailata can’t play on Sunday, former first-round pick Andre Dillard will start at left tackle against the Chiefs.

Dillard played well in his start on Monday night in Dallas. He played all 58 snaps against the Cowboys. He allowed just two pressures in 48 snaps, according to ProFootballFocus.

All four players who were limited on Wednesday were back on the field Thursday: Landon Dickerson (hip), Marcus Epps (shoulder), Lane Johnson (ankle), Jason Kelce (foot).

Rodney McLeod (knee) and Davion Taylor (calf) were full participants on Wednesday and were back on the field Thursday.

In addition to the players on the roster, Jack Driscoll (pec) and Josiah Scott (hamstring) are on IR but continued to practice after the Eagles activated their 21-day practice windows.

The full injury report will come out later in the afternoon.

