Eagles’ Jordan Mailata has knee sprain, status for Cowboys game in question

Mailata misses practice with knee sprain, status for Cowboys game in question

Jordan Mailata missed Friday’s practice with a knee sprain and his status for Monday’s game against the Cowboys is now in question.

The Eagles’ starting left tackle injured his knee late in Thursday’s practice. He was “rolled up on,” the Eagles said. Mailata, 24, finished practice on Thursday, which is why he wasn’t on the injury report, but told trainers later in the day.

The Eagles are still evaluating his injury.

In his place on Friday, former first-round pick Andre Dillard was working with the first-team offense at left tackle during offensive line drills. If Mailata can’t play on Monday night, Dillard would make his first start of the season and his first start since his rookie season in 2019.

This summer, Mailata and Dillard were in a position battle for that job and Mailata won it cleanly. Then the Eagles handed the 6-foot-8 Australian a $64 million contract before the opener. Last week against the 49ers, Mailata had one of the best games of his career while going against former Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

Dillard, 25, has been cross-training at left and right tackle for the past couple week since he’s been a backup. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said Dillard has handled his new role well.

If Mailata can’t play on Monday, the Eagles’ offensive line would look like this (from left to right): Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson.

The Eagles were forced to use 13 different offensive line combinations last season and now they might be without two starters in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Brandon Brooks is on IR with a pec strain.

While Mailata was not out there on Friday, Jason Kelce (foot), Hassan Ridgeway (illness) and Davion Taylor (calf) returned to practice after missing Thursday.

Fletcher Cox (illness) missed his second straight day of practice. And Zach Ertz is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was not at practice.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Rodney McLeod (knee) and Miles Sanders (chest) were all limited on Thursday but were practicing again on Friday.

