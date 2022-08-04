Eagles’ Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard to miss time with concussions
#Eagles practice report:
WILL NOT PRACTICE
Grant Calcaterra – hamstring
Andre Dillard – concussion
Jordan Mailata – concussion
Mac McCain – knee
DeVonta Smith – groin
Greg Ward – toe
LIMITED
Zach Pascal – illness
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2022
The Eagles will hold their sixth training camp practice, and they’ll be without their starting and backup left tackle for the next few days.
Both starting left tackle Jordan Mailata and his backup, Andre Dillard, are out with concussions suffered over the past few days.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will also not practice on Thursday, along with Grant Calcaterra, Mac McCain, and Greg Ward.
Zach Pascal returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first week of practices with food poisoning.
