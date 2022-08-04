Eagles’ Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard to miss time with concussions

#Eagles practice report:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Andre Dillard – concussion

Jordan Mailata – concussion

Mac McCain – knee

DeVonta Smith – groin

Greg Ward – toe



LIMITED

Zach Pascal – illness — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2022

The Eagles will hold their sixth training camp practice, and they’ll be without their starting and backup left tackle for the next few days.

Both starting left tackle Jordan Mailata and his backup, Andre Dillard, are out with concussions suffered over the past few days.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will also not practice on Thursday, along with Grant Calcaterra, Mac McCain, and Greg Ward.

Zach Pascal returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first week of practices with food poisoning.

List

5 position battles to watch after the first week of Eagles training camp

List

7 pertinent questions for the Eagles after the first week of training camp

List

5 bold predictions for the Eagles after first week of training camp

Related

Eagles activate TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list NFL Network set to unveil 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' Jalen Hurts on what the Eagles offense needs to make them elite Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL Eagles injury report: Grant Calcaterra to miss time with hamstring injury

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire