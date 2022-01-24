Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon reportedly out of running for Broncos job

Gannon out of the running for 1 head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was busy last week, cramming in interviews with three different teams for their head coaching vacancies.

We can cross one of those teams off his list.

The Broncos have narrowed down their list of finalists to three and Gannon didn’t make the cut, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The three finalists for the job in Denver, according to Rapoport, are Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Even though Gannon won’t be the head coach in Denver, he also interviewed with the Texans and with the Vikings last week. Several reports have indicated that Gannon was impressive in those interviews, which isn’t surprising.

Late last week, it was reported that Gannon had emerged as a front-runner in Houston for a lot of those reasons.

What might be surprising is the overall interest in Gannon. That interest certainly doesn’t line up with the public perception of Gannon in Philadelphia. But he did take a unit without much top-tier talent and turn it into a top 10 NFL defense.

And it takes a lot more than scheme to be a good NFL head coach. Gannon has the other intangible qualities teams are looking for. He’s a good communicator and is skilled at relationship building. While he had an up-and-down season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, his players really seemed to appreciate him and like playing for him.

“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon, the type of coach he is and the type of person he is,” Nick Sirianni said earlier this month. “If I didn't, there would be no way he'd be in this building.

“I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach. I think he'd be a great head football coach in the NFL. I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach. Jonathan has those things. Anything I can do to help him get ready, I will do because he deserves an opportunity. Obviously, I would never want to lose Coach Gannon, but I think he's more than ready to be a head football coach and he has all the qualities that you need.”