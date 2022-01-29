Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon reportedly gets 2nd interview for Texans job

Gannon now a finalist for Texans head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job.

Gannon, 39, interviewed with the Texans back on Jan. 18 but now he’s getting another interview on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown a second time on Friday, which means McCown and Gannon are the first known finalists for this job.

Gannon last week interviewed for three different head coaching jobs. In addition to his interview with the Texans, Gannon also interviewed with the Broncos and Vikings. The Broncos have since hired former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, while the Vikings job remains open.

Gannon and McCown were two of the seven known candidates in Houston, along with Brian Flores, Joe Lombardi, Jerod Mayo, Kevin O’Connell and Hines Ward. We’ll see if any of those other five get call backs.

This has been a slow hiring cycle in 2022, much slower than in 2021. Just two jobs have been filled — Matt Eberflus to Chicago, Hackett to the Broncos — while the Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints and Giants jobs all still remain open.

In 2021, Gannon was a first-year defensive coordinator under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. There were plenty of ups and downs for Gannon in Year 1 but his unit finished 10th in the NFL in yards allowed. Although the way his unit got there frustrated many Eagles fans.

If Gannon leaves, the Eagles will need to find a new defensive coordinator. If they go the in-house route, the most obvious choice would be defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

Gannon is one of three Eagles coaches who has reportedly garnered interest elsewhere this offseason. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is a candidate for the Packers’ offensive coordinator job vacated by Hackett. And passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is a candidate to be the offensive coordinator under Eberflus in Chicago.