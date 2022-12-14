Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’

Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense.

But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.

Davis, 22, has played two games since coming off IR and it’s been a pretty quiet return. He played just six snaps against the Titans and just 15 against the Giants.

“Yeah, different with each game, obviously, but I like where he's trending,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said on Tuesday, “and I think he'll continue to get a little more snaps here and there.”

In the two games since Davis has returned, he has been a rotational player off the bench even though the Eagles have opened up both games in their five-man front.

That’s because 34-year-old Joseph has started all four games since the Eagles signed him — including the last two with Davis active — and has played extremely well. He certainly doesn’t look like a 34-year-old guy who was on the street until late November.

While Davis has played 6 and 15 snaps the last two weeks, Joseph has played 13 and 19. But we’ve also seen them on the field together a bit too, which is a fun wrinkle to watch going forward.

The starting lineup on defense in each of the last two weeks has featured Joseph, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.

Because of that, the Eagles have a unicorn first-round pick coming off the bench, which is pretty much par for the course on this defensive line, which also has players like Brandon Graham, Suh, and Milton Williams in non-starter roles.

“’It’s a good room, and it's a luxury that we have where we have those guys up on game day, all those guys play multiple positions, and they can all win,” Gannon said. “If we can keep it evened out like where it's been the last couple games and Suh and Linval in there, getting Jordan back, Milton, Fletch and Grave, I really like where that's at because I do think when they go in, they're fresh and ready to hunt. That helps the defense.”

Trying to find snaps for all those talented defensive linemen is certainly a first-world problem for the team that leads the NFL in sacks.

Even if Davis starts playing more snaps down the stretch as he gets further away from that ankle injury, he’s going to need to maximize the opportunities he gets. In his two games since coming back from IR, he has yet to register a defensive statistic, a fact that is less concerning for a nose tackle than the positions. But, for what it’s worth, his PFF grades in the last two games are the lowest and third-lowest of his young career.

Still, Davis is an immensely talented rookie and was playing so well before his injury that it’s fair to expect that again. Hopefully for the Eagles, that comes as the playoff run begins.

